ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Police investigating armed robbery at Summerville Family Dollar

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQdCB_0kK9J7Nq00

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway following an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Family Dollar store.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when an armed male suspect entered the store located on Ladson Road, according to the Summerville Police Department.

Police say the suspect did not take any items from the store and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

This is developing with more information to come as we receive it. Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Man arrested and charged for murder on Hwy 78 Thursday: DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV — Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered someone on Highway 78 on Thursday, Jan. 19. DCSO reports deputies responded to 419 Highway 78. Once arrived, deputies saw one person receiving CPR and declared them dead at the scene. Elup Jones has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being […]
BLUFFTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023

01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy