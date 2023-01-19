ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Top-selling gospel singer CeCe Winans to perform in Grove City in March

By The Entertainment Staff
 3 days ago
Music of praise and worship is sure to raise the roof at The Naz in Grove City

As part of "The Believe For It Tour" - Winans' first nationwide tour in more than a decade - the 58-year-old vocalist will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 4770 Hoover Road.

'I, Too, Sing America':Opera Project Columbus program shines light on Black composers

Winans fuses classic gospel with touches of contemporary pop and R&B, and is even known outside the gospel realm, where her collection of Top Ten R&B hits includes "Count on Me," her duet with Whitney Houston from the "Waiting to Exhale" soundtrack. The single was certified gold in the U.S. and reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 4 on the Adult Contemporary chart, and No. 8 on the Billboard R&B Singles chart.

Winans first performed in church at age 8, which ultimately led to her family forming a gospel group that developed a fan base across the country through appearances on the Christian television show, "The PTL Club."

She is the biggest star to emerge from her highly successful family, which has performed under artist names including Mom and Pop Winans (her parents), The Winans (a quartet of her brothers), and BeBe & Cece, a duo with her brother Benjamin.

Idols on tour:‘American Idol’ alums Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken to perform at Midland Theatre on May 2

Winans began her solo career in 1995 with the album, "Alone in His Presence," which sold a million copies and garnered a Grammy and two Dove Awards. Since then, she has earned more Grammys than any other female gospel singer (15), as well as more than two dozen Dove Awards, 16 Stellar Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since 2012, Winans and her husband, Alvin Love II, have pastored Nashville Life Christian Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets for Winans' appearance at The Naz go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com. Attendees over the age of 2 will be required to have their own tickets.

Comments / 0

 

