ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton City Schools places levy for new elementary schools on May election ballot

By Kelli Weir, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a519X_0kK9IcVD00

CANTON – Voters in the Canton City School District will be asked in May to approve a 4.3-mill bond issue to build two elementary schools and change how the district of nearly 8,000 students educates its youngest pupils.

The Canton City school board on Wednesday approved placing the 36-year, $60 million bond issue levy on the May 2 election ballot. The vote was the final step in the two-step process.

On Jan. 4, the board asked the county auditor to determine the amount needed for the tax issue so it would raise $60 million. The auditor responded with the 4.3-mill calculation, which was based on a 5% estimated interest rate.

If approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $151 a year. That is $19 more a year than the $132 that homeowners currently pay a year for a 4.3-mill bond issue that voters approved in 1999.

That 1999 bond issue will expire at the end of 2023.

If the proposed bond issue passes, the $60 million generated will help build two new elementary schools that could be ready to use as soon as the 2026-2027 school year. A nearly 90,000-square-foot elementary school would be built at Souers at 2800 13th St. SW, and a nearly 75,000-square-foot elementary school would be built at Mason at 316 30th St. NW. The existing schools at both sites would be demolished.

The two new elementary schools would allow the district to convert eight of its elementary buildings into schools serving students from kindergarten to sixth grade and discontinue the use of five schools and other district buildings.

The project is estimated to cost $61 million.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert said the district continues to seek ways it can pay for the more than $1 million that would not be funded by the $60 million levy.

He has said the district opted to only seek $60 million because it did not want the district's debt to go higher than 9% of the district’s property tax value.

Reach Kelli at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @kweirREP

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Canton

If you are finding for the hotel sort list in the Canton zone, you have arrived in the exact place. You’ll know on this article a sort list of the best hotel in the Canton zone. Also, a direction link from your place, and Web Page info, Contact, directions,...
CANTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Massillon

Do you ikely require a sorted list of the great hotel in the Massillon zone? I’m going to give about some list hotel that are located in the Massillon. You will get a Web Link info, Contact Number, directions, average online users ratings, and also a direction map link from your home. This info has been picked from these hotel ‘, official websites.
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
boardmantwp.com

FirstEnergy Ohio Customers Can Apply for Bill Assistance Programs

Residential customers of Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue to face financial...
richlandsource.com

Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport

MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown. Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Closes Portion of Lincoln Way for Emergency Building Demo

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A four-block section of Lincoln Way in downtown Massillon is closed for several days. This, as crews work to tear down two small dilapidated buildings at 20 Lincoln Way East. They are smaller, three-story buildings. Parts of the rear walls of the...
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Alliance

Do you seek a listing of the best quality hotel in the Alliance locality area? I’ve provided on this page the best quality hotel listing these are basically situated in the Alliance. Also, a directional link from your area, with direction, Web Address information, Support Number, estimate regular users...
ALLIANCE, OH
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy