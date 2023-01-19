MILAN — Casadei is reorganizing its management structure with the appointment of Arianna Casadei as chief executive officer of the luxury footwear company. The daughter of creative director Cesare Casadei and the granddaughter of Quinto and Flora Casadei, who founded the company in 1958, she honed her skills in a variety of departments within the company. She also developed her experience working for other fashion brands, among them Alberta Ferretti and retailer LuisaViaRoma.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023Backstage at Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023 “I grew up within the company and my grandfather and father have taught me...

