Read full article on original website
James Herman
1d ago
something is missing from your story?? This is the type of story the news uses to build people up and start issues by not fully doing their job in the first place, shame is what this reporter should feel, writing an one-sided article.
Reply
5
princess
1d ago
I say keep her in jail she probably had it all planned out! First of all who takes a child kayaking with no life jacket and how is it she was safe but couldn’t save her child???
Reply
4
Jackie Dunstan
2d ago
Need more details. Sounds like a terrible accident! I'm not sure if charging her with murder is the right thing.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
WILX-TV
No life vest found for toddler who drowned in Lake Lansing, court documents say
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Court documents have revealed the reason why Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged with second-degree murder in her son’s death. Background: Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy. Investigators said Powers told them her son was wearing a life jacket at...
Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Thieves who stole dog from Potterville family caught on camera
A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
"Armed, dangerous" suspect wanted for fatal shooting of woman in her car in Pittsfield Township
The suspect in a murder in Washtenaw County is on the run and is considered “armed and dangerous.” Michael Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of a woman in Pittsfield Township.
Gunfire hits Wyoming woman, duplex & vehicle
A Wyoming woman was wounded during a Saturday morning shooting that also saw both residences of a duplex plus a vehicle struck by gunfire.
1 hurt in Wyoming shooting
One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.
WILX-TV
Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
YAHOO!
Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder
When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm. His daughter...
Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate
The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a mask before shopping A married Michigan couple and their adult son have been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a store security guard in May 2020. The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a face covering before shopping at the local Family Dollar store. Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45; her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44; and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, were previously convicted of premeditated...
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
abc12.com
All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Comments / 24