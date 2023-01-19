Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
Riverside girls survive on the road taking down Missouri Valley 43-39
(Missouri Valley) -- The Riverside girl's basketball team used a second-half surge both offensively and defensively to survive on the road against Missouri Valley Friday night. The Bulldogs (5-10) faced some adversity in the first half in what was a low-scoring affair but used some opportunistic offense late on top...
Missouri Valley boys post 14 unanswered to close out 57-53 win over Riverside
(Missouri Valley) -- In what has been a turnaround year, the Missouri Valley boys basketball team got back to .500 on the season after a late game surge pushed them past Riverside Friday night. The Big Reds (8-8) got revenge for an early season loss to the Bulldogs (4-10), and...
Iowa's Langenberg named Perfect Game's Preseason Big Ten Pitcher of the Year
(Iowa City) -- Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg is Perfect Game's Big Ten Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Langenberg threw 73 1/3 innings last year with a 7-2 record, 3.71 ERA and 74 strikeouts. View the full release from Iowa here.
