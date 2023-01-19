Read full article on original website
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
With a catch described as "unbelievable" by teammate Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco tight end George Kittle provided the jumpstart the 49ers needed at a crucial moment en route to their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners
Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
