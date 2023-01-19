Read full article on original website
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
Democratic candidate for Kentucky attorney general launches candidacy; Republican Party reacts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Rep. Pamela Stevenson formally launched her candidacy for attorney general Thursday. She is the presumptive Democratic nominee and is the first Black woman to be nominated for the position in Kentucky. Freshman U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey, former House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and former mayoral...
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Hayes Johnson, No. 1 2024 recruit in Kentucky, has 2 SEC teams in top 5 ahead of commitment
Hayes Johnson is looking to make his college commitment early in the recruiting cycle. The top prospect in the state of Kentucky has named 5 finalists heading into an announcement next week. Johnson shared Friday on social media that he is deciding between Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor, Louisville and Michigan State...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers charged double due to technical glitch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch. The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive. The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300...
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s paying homage to their 1978 UK championship team. The bourbon has been aging for 50 years, some of it already in the barrel when that team won in 1978. it’s mixed with a five-year-old bourbon for a unique taste.
Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown to close, reopen in April as new Parlour Pizza location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana pizzeria will soon have a new brand and new name. Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown is being purchased by Craft Culture Concepts and will reopen the space as Parlour Pizza, the area's fifth location. Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkin says after 30 years it's time...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
