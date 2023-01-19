ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
KENTUCKY STATE
PaulaConwayNYC

5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky

With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers charged double due to technical glitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch. The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive. The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s paying homage to their 1978 UK championship team. The bourbon has been aging for 50 years, some of it already in the barrel when that team won in 1978. it’s mixed with a five-year-old bourbon for a unique taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY

