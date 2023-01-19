NORFOLK - A local construction company was awarded a contract for the Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The project, which was awarded to Rutjens Construction, would extended water services past Norfolk Iron and Metal to the new Norfolk Soy Crush Plant. Dennis Watts with the Norfolk Water Division says that bidding for the project was broken apart in multiple sections that are needed.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO