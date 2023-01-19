Read full article on original website
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
Rutjens awarded contract for Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project
NORFOLK - A local construction company was awarded a contract for the Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The project, which was awarded to Rutjens Construction, would extended water services past Norfolk Iron and Metal to the new Norfolk Soy Crush Plant. Dennis Watts with the Norfolk Water Division says that bidding for the project was broken apart in multiple sections that are needed.
Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
Stanton County Sheriff's Office held annual appreciation supper
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office had their annual appreciation supper for their staff. SCSO invited office members and their spouses/guests to an annual meal on Friday night in order to relax and spend time together. Guests were able to have a meal together and reminisced moments that...
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
Norfolk woman arrested for DWI, allegedly tested nearly 3 times legal limit
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said in a release that it was notified by an off-duty Norfolk officer Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. of a possible drunk driver in the student pickup line at Woodland Park elementary school.
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
'Workaholics' Erik Griffin lights up the stage in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A well-known comedian performed in northeast Nebraska on Saturday night. Comedian Erik Griffin, who is best known for his role as 'Montez Walker' in Comedy Central's hit television series "Workaholics," made a trip to Norfolk to perform at the District Event Center. The "Workaholics" star made Norfolkians...
Mia Charlotte Hampl
Matt and Melissa (Eischeid) Hampl of Norfolk are the proud parents of a baby girl, Mia Charlotte Hampl. She was born December 20, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. at CHI Health Maternity Center at Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Mia weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was twenty inches long. She was...
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
Stevi Fallis scored 22 points to lead the Northeast Community College women's basketball team over the Midland University junior varsity, 93-47. Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins both scored 16 points to lead the Wayne State men's basketball team past Bemidji State, 68-53. The Wayne State women's basketball team snapped a...
Four in double figures as Northeast women take down Midland JV
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team competed in their first showdown of the week as they battled Midland University JV Friday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The Hawks came out on top in the battle by a final score of 93-47. The Hawks (12-6, 5-3...
Balanced attack carries Wayne State men past Bemidji State
Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins each scored 16 points to lead Wayne State College past Bemidji State 68-53 in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 13-6 and 8-5 in the NSIC while BSU drops to 12-7 and 7-6 in league games.
Wayne State hoops teams close out four-game home stand hosting Bemidji State, Minnesota Crookston
Wayne State caps a four-game homestand in men’s basketball this weekend hosting NSIC cross-division games vs. Bemidji State Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium. Starting this weekend, the final 10 NSIC doubleheaders will feature the men's game first followed by...
