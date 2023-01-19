Read full article on original website
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
With a catch described as "unbelievable" by teammate Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco tight end George Kittle provided the jumpstart the 49ers needed at a crucial moment en route to their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
O'Neale's late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Royce O'Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions...
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112
L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, James 14-24 7-10 37, Bryant 12-15 3-3 31, Beverley 2-3 0-0 4, Schroder 6-13 10-10 24, Gabriel 2-2 0-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 1-2 5, Westbrook 3-13 0-0 6. Totals 45-86 21-27 121. PORTLAND (112)
Thunder snap Nuggets' nine-game win streak 101-99
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night. After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: TE Peyton Hendershot, OT Jason Peters, QB Will Grier, LB Jabril Cox, CB Nahshon Wright, WR Jalen Tolbert, DT Quinton Bohanna. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Ty Davis-Price, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Drake Jackson, G Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas, DL Alex Barrett, TE Tyler Kroft.
Sunday's Transactions
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF Johan Camargo on a minor league contract. ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Allisha Gray from Dallas in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pack and a 2025 first-round pick. LAS VEGAS ACES — Acquired C Amanda Zahui B and...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners
Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
Herro, Lowry power Heat to 100-96 win over Pelicans
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116
NEW YORK (116) Barrett 10-18 6-9 30, Randle 8-14 5-8 23, Sims 5-5 0-0 10, Brunson 6-15 5-7 21, Grimes 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 5-7 0-0 14, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 18-26 116. TORONTO (125) Barnes 7-15 4-5 19, Siakam...
Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’
Trailing by a touchdown to and needing to drive the length of the field and needing to drive the length of the field in under a minute with no time-outs, the Dallas Cowboys chances of scoring a touchdown during the final drive of Sunday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers were slim to none. Read more... The post Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Francisco 19, Dallas 12
Dallas0633—12 San Francisco36010—19 SF_FG Gould 26, 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 13 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Lenoir 6 interception return to Dallas 21; Purdy 17 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-16. San Francisco 3, Dallas 0. Second Quarter. Dal_Schultz 4 pass from Prescott (kick blocked), 9:25. Drive: 15 plays, 74...
Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116
BROOKLYN (120) Harris 5-8 0-0 14, O'Neale 6-10 0-0 16, Claxton 9-13 6-15 24, Irving 12-22 9-9 38, Simmons 3-6 1-2 7, Warren 2-8 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-4 0-0 2, Se.Curry 5-7 1-1 12, Sumner 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 43-79 20-31 120. GOLDEN STATE (116) Thompson 4-17 2-2 10, Wiggins...
Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10
Cin_Chase 28 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:40. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 21; Burrow 23 pass to Boyd; Mixon 10 run. Cincinnati 7, Buffalo 0. Cin_Hurst 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:47. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 6:15. Key Plays:...
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 4 (Fiala, Lizotte), 9:29. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 6:07. Third Period_3, Chicago, Mitchell 1 (Domi), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-6_27. Chicago 3-7-9_19. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2. Goalies_Los Angeles, Copley 13-3-0 (19 shots-18...
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46. Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 2:40 (pp). Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-5-8_18. Boston 7-9-6_22. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of...
