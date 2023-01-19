Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police.
cilfm.com
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
KFVS12
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Update: According to a release from...
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after 2 separate searches of Cape Girardeau homes find drugs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four people were arrested in two separate searches of homes in Cape Girardeau early Thursday morning. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on January 19. Officers responded to the 900 block of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
southeastarrow.com
Cape Girardeau police respond to reports of firearm inside Walmart
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a male with a firearm entering a Walmart on 3439 William St. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Cape police Facebook page stated the police on scene searched the man’s vehicle. “Officers arrived and located the vehicle that was reported and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
wish989.com
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
KFVS12
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale cafe ordered to pay more than $98K to workers for back wages, damages
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale café has been ordered to pay 31 workers $98,400 in back wages and damages for operating an illegal tip pool, almost six months after a jury awarded the workers $4,900, 10 percent of their back wages, in what the department alleged was an error based on the jury’s instructions and how they interpreted the evidence at trial.
wish989.com
Lawmakers Concerned about Reported Misconduct at Choate Mental Health in Anna
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WRXX) — Lawmakers are voicing concern over reports coming out of Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna and a watchdog group is seeking harsher penalties against healthcare workers who obstruct abuse and neglect investigations. IDHS Inspector General Peter Neumer is asking legislators for a change...
southernillinoisnow.com
Orphans Win West Frankfort Title With Win Over Herrin
The Centralia Orphans came back in a tight ball game to hand Herrin just their 2nd loss of the season in a 42-37 victory to win the championship of the 36th West Frankfort Tournament. In the other game of the night, the hosts beat Cairo for 3rd 67-58.
