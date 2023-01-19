SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Starting off with some sunshine but that will not be the case all day today. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s but we are looking at the chance for a few showers. Most will not see much but some light showers in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex are possible with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with a slight chance continuing into the overnight hours.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO