KSLA
Furry Friend Friday: Rambunctious Rayna looking for active family
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought in energetic little Rayna on Friday, Jan. 20. Rayna loves to play and would do great in a home where she can run free and exercise with her family. She is also a very sweet girl and loves attention. Rayna...
KSLA
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Four are in critical condition. Those include a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition.
KSLA
Speak Out Against Addiction Walk fights for change
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Speak Out Against Addiction (SOFA) Walk, a free event, is happening to bring awareness to addiction and how it is affecting families and the community. On Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the SOFA walk will be happening at Bilberry Park, 1902 Alabama...
KSLA
Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run. Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will...
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a runaway teen girl. On Jan. 11 around 8 p.m., Bernecia Johnson, 15, reportedly ran away from home. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane getting into a light grey Ford Focus. Johnson is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair.
KSLA
Award-winning 22 Annual Animation Show of Shows presented by BPCC
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A global award-winning collection of short animated films produced by Acme Filmworks will be screening at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), along with a chance to speak with a film director. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Division of BPCC...
KSLA
Sunnier Sunday ahead; the cooler swing continues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We start with some fog for your morning and cloudier skies are be present. As we head into the afternoon the sun is really going to take over as we rise into the low-50s for highs. If you see more sunshine, you may see slightly higher temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30s.
KSLA
Cadets of La. National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program graduate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Louisiana National Guard held a graduation for members of the Youth Challenge Program (YCP). After 22 weeks of diligent training and strict guidance, those wearing cap and gowns say they believe their lives have changed, and they’re grateful to have participated in the program.
KSLA
Demolition at old DiamondJacks property scheduled to begin soon
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Foundation Gaming is planning to breathe new life into the abandoned DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of the property, paving the way for a nearly $200 million renovation. The new owners say these renovations bring life back to the casino.
KSLA
Cloudy Saturday with a few showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Starting off with some sunshine but that will not be the case all day today. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s but we are looking at the chance for a few showers. Most will not see much but some light showers in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex are possible with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with a slight chance continuing into the overnight hours.
KSLA
Man shot in leg while walking on Shed Road, taken to hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Willis Knighton Bossier after a report of a black male who arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officials with BCPD, the 46-year-old man was...
KSLA
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport. Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
KSLA
Sunny start to the week before heavy rain
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Well, the cloud cover has held on a little longer than anticipated, allowing it to look like a gloomy winter’s day. Thankfully, the temperatures today cooperated. Highs reached the 50s in some places and if you saw more sunshine you were able to warm up a little more than everyone else. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the low-30s and that is thanks to the clear skies we are expecting overnight.
KSLA
Stolen car crashes into power pole; suspects flee from vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, Shreveport police officers arrived on the scene of a car accident on Line Ave just before 3 p.m. According to Shreveport Police Department, the crashed vehicle had been stolen. The suspects got out of the car and ran away from the scene, wearing camouflage clothing and carrying guns. They’re believed to be teenagers and have not been detained yet, say SPD.
KSLA
Shreveport man sentenced to 15 years in prison
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man, accused of illegal possession of a gun and carrying a variety of drugs, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18. After pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the Caddo district judge sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, to serve 15 years in prison.
KSLA
High-ranking Bossier PD officer placed on leave over possible policy violation
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A high-ranking officer with the Bossier Police Department has been placed on leave over possible policy violations. City officials announced Friday, Jan. 20 that Deputy Chief Richard McGee has been put on paid administrative leave after an allegation about a possible policy violation. McGee was...
KSLA
Just a few showers this weekend; more rain returns next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll pick up a few showers at the start of the weekend, but our next best chance of rain will hold off until next week. A cooler pattern has taken hold across the area and temperatures will be near to just below average for this time of year for at least the next week.
KSLA
Man with history of criminal charges sentenced to a decade in prison
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man with a criminal record was convicted of firearms charges in Dec. of 2022 and has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law. On Jan. 5, a Caddo district judge sentenced Marcus Randall Williams, 37, to 10 years in prison...
