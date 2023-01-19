Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
TV tonight: Simon Bird prepares for Armageddon in new sitcom Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope also stars in this Manchester-set comedy. Plus: watch out for the Clickers in The Last of Us. Here’s what to watch this evening
Jack Dee: ‘I’m a positive energy kind of guy’
The comedian on doing standup in prison, his first open mic with Paul Merton and taking I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue on tour
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
The record-breaking singer is back with her sixth album. She discusses deprivation, domestic violence and feeling triumphant after stage fright and surgery
‘Jamojaya’ Review: An Aspiring Rapper Clashes With His Manager-Father in Justin Chon’s Slippery Drama
Age-old stories of entertainment industry corruption and suffocating stage-parenting are given a freshly off-kilter perspective in writer-director Justin Chon’s “Jamojaya,” which zeroes in on a few days in the life of a rising Indonesian rapper as he attempts to cut professional ties with his former manager, who also happens to be his father. In many ways a bigger, flashier and more slippery companion piece to Chon’s memorable 2019 Sundance feature “Ms. Purple,” “Jamojaya” is elevated above its familiar narrative paces by sensitive camerawork and a pair of intriguing performances, and its suggestion that showbusiness ambitions and family ties don’t so...
Unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ Opinion: None of Rory Gilmore’s Love Interests Were Right for Her
We don't think Rory Gilmore has found the one yet. Dean Forrester, Jess Mariano, and Logan Huntzberger were all great, but they weren't the one. Neither was Paul.
Comments / 0