New Trend Human Composting, Is It Legal In Minnesota?
In the past two years, two states have legalized human composting. Multiple States are beginning to propose the idea. Is it legal in Minnesota?. Growing up, I watched a lot of horror movies. My dad was a big fan of zombies, so I spent many hours watching classics such as 'Night Of The Living Dead', 'Dawn Of The Dead', 'Re-animator', and so on. Besides being slightly scared of a zombie apocalypse, I always thought of "what happens when there's no more room for bodies in cemeteries?"
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
lptv.org
State Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State
Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.
knsiradio.com
Study Shows Minnesota Ninth Most Expensive State for Smoking
(KNSI) — If quitting smoking is your new year’s resolution, you may have renewed motivation to kick the habit. Research from the personal finance website Wallethub looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia to calculate the per person cost of smoking. For its calculations, it...
agupdate.com
MN Ag Expo 2023 builds enthusiasm for the future of farming
MANKATO, Minn. – Friendly faces and plenty of conversation greeted attendees at MN Ag Expo 2023. MN Ag Expo is hosted by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA). Held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, the state convention...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
boreal.org
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed." To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota site here.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
kfgo.com
MNsure CEO: Nearly 130K found health coverage through health exchange
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans found comprehensive health care coverage for 2023 through the state’s MNsure exchange. CEO Nate Clark said, when Minnesotans choose health coverage through MNsure, they can access important savings that aren’t available anywhere else. “On average, families are going to save...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, seven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws
The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers
The right-wing Trumpists who said the 2020 election was rigged and sought to take control of election administration across the country — including here in Minnesota — received unending attention before the midterms. They were shadowed, however, by a Democratic-affiliated opposition coalition — backed by secret donors — who were working quietly to counteract the election deniers. The post Minnesota was part of quiet $32 million nationwide campaign to push back on election deniers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month
It’s a pretty rare thing to not drop below zero in the Twin Cities in January but so far 2023 is doing just that. Only three other times since the 1873 records began have we not dropped subzero: 2021, 2006, and 1990. Prior to 1990 we’ve never had a January without subzero temperatures.
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Minnesota using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
