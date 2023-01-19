ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Go Birds! Cheer on the Eagles at the Playoff Pop-Up Bar in Philadelphia, PA

What's better than a local bar to watch the Eagles beat the Giants on Saturday? A TOTALLY Philadelphia Eagles pop-up bar!. Leave it to Tinsel in Center City Philly to transform into the most festive space we've ever seen to watch a football game. Think of this version of Tinsel as a giant Eagles altar where you can congregate with other Birds fans to celebrate your love for the team and root them on in Saturday's playoff game.
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
