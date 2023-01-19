ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Anime fans and cosplayers to converge on Columbus for Ohayocon

By Margaret Quamme
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Ohayocon, the yearly celebration of anime and Japanese popular culture, returns to Columbus from Friday to Sunday.

If you attend, expect to be joined by about 15,000 other anime enthusiasts, many in full costume.

After a transitional year, the convention is back in full pre-COVID mode.

“We have brought back a lot of our pre-COVID events, a formal ball as well as an electronic dance, a lot of events and activities that we couldn't do before due to COVID restrictions,” said Cody Marcum, Ohayocon's convention director.

A couple dozen spaces in the Greater Columbus Convention Center will be operating simultaneously, with panel discussions on topics such as “Cosplay for Pets” and “How to Survive Classic Slashers,” video and board games, scavenger hunts, movement classes including K-pop and ballet, workshops including “Speed Drawing” and “Origami for Kids” and much more.

Many of the activities are geared for all ages, while a few are restricted to those 18 and older or 21 and older, and are included in the price of a weekend pass.

Ohayocon's signature events include:

Cosplay Expo

“It's our cosplay masquerade with both performances and cosplay competition. We're offering cash prizes of up to $300 as well as custom handmade trophies,” Marcum said.

Cosplayers get together to reenact scenes from movies or television shows, perform musical acts or take part in a cosplay fashion show during the two-hour Cosplay Expo on Saturday night, and can earn prizes for craftsmanship, design and performance.

Fantasy Ball

“The Fantasy Ball is a formal ball where we have a dress code and ballroom dancing and music with a Japanese and anime inspiration,” Marcum said.

Masks are required here, and for the weekend as a whole, and extensive dress guidelines for the ball are posted on the Ohayocon website. Cosplay is encouraged but not required.

“However you choose to move, your ensemble should stay attached. Utilize those safety pins!” the website advises.

Escape room

Individuals or groups can sign up onsite for time slots in the escape room. “Each day there are a limited number of spots available,” Marcum said.

Eight guests at a time can sign up to defeat “Winter Blues.”

Independent gaming showcase

“We are bringing in more than ten different game developers to showcase games that are in development and to highlight some up-and-coming developers,” Marcum said.

Both digital and tabletop games will be showcased, and guests can win prizes for trying them out.

Foam sword fighting

“We are partnered with a group that brings foam weapons, where you can go into the room and battle it out with other attendees,” Marcum said.

Convention Foam Fighting provides the equipment for participants to take place in one-on-one as well as larger-scale battles, including “Team Deathmatch” and “Protect the Monarch.”

At a glance

Ohayocon is held at the Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St., and the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St. Weekend tickets: $80 in advance, $85 at the door. Kids 12 and younger are free if accompanied by an adult. (Limit two kids per adult.) Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. (ohayocon.org)

