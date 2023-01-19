ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County Health Dept. names new public health officer

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knox County Health Department on Thursday announced its new public health officer. Dr. Megan Edwards, a University of Tennessee alumna, will start in March.

“This is an exciting addition to our team,” Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Mayor, stated in a news release. “I know the health department will welcome Dr. Edwards with open arms as she hits the ground running.”

Dr. Warren Sayre, who has been serving as the interim public health officer, will stay on until Dr. Edwards takes over in March.

Dr. Megan Edwards. (Photo courtesy of Knox County Health Department)

“Dr. Edwards has years of clinical and academic experience working in this community,” said KCHD Senior Director Kevin Parton. “We are excited for her to bring skills and expertise that I know will further the health department’s mission of serving the people of Knox County.”

The health department says Dr. Edwards is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and received her doctorate at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. She is currently working at The University of Tennessee Medical Center where she specializes in Infectious Diseases and holds an academic appointment with the UT Graduate School of Medicine.

Prior to working at UT Medical Center, she practiced medicine at Maine Medical Center, and in Massachusetts with Baystate Medical Center, and held academic appointments at Tufts University. She is board certified in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Adult Infectious Diseases.

The search for a new public health officer kicked off following the departure of former health officer Dr. Martha Buchanan in March 2022.

