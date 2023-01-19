Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Petland donates $300,000 to Ross Co. Humane Society
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Petland Charities has donated $300,000 to build a new shelter for the Ross County Humane Society. A representative of Petland said, “Petland Charities is grateful to be able to provide much-needed funds to the Ross County (OH) Humane Society’s Capital Campaign with a total donation of $300,000 to build a new shelter.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bandit makes off with credit cards and wallets at a local Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives in Pickaway County are asking for help in identifying a Planet Fitness bandit. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday evening, a man broke into several lockers at Planet Fitness located at 1460 South Court Street in Circleville. The bandit, authorities said, stole multiple wallets and credit cards. The suspect then went to the nearby Walmart and made multiple purchases with the stolen cards.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Roberta J Kersey, 86
Roberta “Bobbie” J. Kersey, 86, of Chillicothe, died January 19, 2023, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following an extended illness. Bobbie had been a 50 year resident of Colorado Springs, (34 of those years in Black Forest), before moving, and always greatly missing her beloved Colorado mountains. She worked at St. Francis Hospital and Colorado College before retiring from the University of Colorado in 2000.
Comments / 0