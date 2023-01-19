PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives in Pickaway County are asking for help in identifying a Planet Fitness bandit. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday evening, a man broke into several lockers at Planet Fitness located at 1460 South Court Street in Circleville. The bandit, authorities said, stole multiple wallets and credit cards. The suspect then went to the nearby Walmart and made multiple purchases with the stolen cards.

