technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
The Verge

Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs

Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
Phone Arena

Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today

Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
New York Post

How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies

If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it.  I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies.  This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
Android Police

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023

That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Layoffs Expected as Soon as This Week

Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming ServicePodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music CEO Takes Aim at Spotify, Apple: Artists Are "Undervalued" in Streaming A representative for Spotify declined to comment. Spotify...
CNET

Why You Should Be Using the New iPhone Safety Check Feature

In 2022, Apple announced Safety Check, a new iOS security feature designed to allow you to quickly see all the information (location, credentials and so on) you're sharing with someone else, like an ex-partner, and instantly revoke those permissions in the case of domestic abuse. Safety Check, however, can also...
The Independent

Apple announcement today: Rumours swirl as major new release expected

Apple is about to make a major announcement, probably of new products, according to a series of reports.In recent days, a run of rumours have suggested that the company is planning to launch a major release on Tuesday.The launch could related to the release of new Macs, with Apple’s M2 chips, according to some reports. Apple has long been rumoured to be updating its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which were last updated in October 2021.When those computers were first released, they included Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. In the time since, Apple has revealed the latest...
Phone Arena

iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features and bug fixes in tow

Apple's iOS 16.3 software update will be coming next week with some key bug fixes and features in tow. The latest software update for Apple's mobile OS is already rolling out to users on the beta channel as a release candidate, but regular folk will have to wait it for a couple days more, possibly until Tuesday or Wednesday.

