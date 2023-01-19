Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
wearebuffalo.net
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
wnypapers.com
Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen
Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
buffalorising.com
Spiffing Up 495 Amherst Street
Owning a historic building is a big responsibility. Throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts there are examples of good and bad building owners. Good building owners, like Mike Maywalt, take a special pride in their ownership responsibilities. Recently, Mike embarked upon a significant restoration effort of 495 Amherst Street in Black Rock, home to Maywalt Realty Group.
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
Buffalo Waterfront Gets Another Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Eric Jones rebuilt and created another version of a Damar Hamlin snow sculpture at the Buffalo Waterfront.
buffalorising.com
Interview with Vicky Johnson-Dahl of Buffalo in 50 Maps
When I first wrote about the book Buffalo in 50 Maps, which was written and charted by Vicky Johnson-Dahl, and published by Belt Publishing, I couldn’t help but think about the ways that the information was garnered. Much to my surprise, a few days after posting the article, I was presented with an opportunity to interview Vicky about the process.
wnypapers.com
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County
It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Get Ready For More Snow In New York
It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
investigativepost.org
Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls
There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
The big game hunting season has come and gone for another year. The weather here in New York State was not ideal for deer hunters. Although many took some pretty decent bucks, the heavy snowfall opening week and the up and down temperatures made it tricky for most deer hunters to be successful. But there are some who choose to hunt in other parts of the country and for one hunter from Western New York, it was well worth the trip.
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
Lake Erie ice coverage continues to decline in mid-January
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s around this time of year when many Western New Yorkers start to monitor Lake Erie for ice. Whether they're hoping that it's development will limit the lake effect snow machine or checking in on a seasonal staple for the region, it's around this time of year when Lake Erie and the entire Great Lakes region as a whole typically starts to see an increase in ice formation.
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
