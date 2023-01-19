ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure

Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen

Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
LEWISTON, NY
buffalorising.com

Spiffing Up 495 Amherst Street

Owning a historic building is a big responsibility. Throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts there are examples of good and bad building owners. Good building owners, like Mike Maywalt, take a special pride in their ownership responsibilities. Recently, Mike embarked upon a significant restoration effort of 495 Amherst Street in Black Rock, home to Maywalt Realty Group.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Interview with Vicky Johnson-Dahl of Buffalo in 50 Maps

When I first wrote about the book Buffalo in 50 Maps, which was written and charted by Vicky Johnson-Dahl, and published by Belt Publishing, I couldn’t help but think about the ways that the information was garnered. Much to my surprise, a few days after posting the article, I was presented with an opportunity to interview Vicky about the process.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For More Snow In New York

It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls

There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]

The big game hunting season has come and gone for another year. The weather here in New York State was not ideal for deer hunters. Although many took some pretty decent bucks, the heavy snowfall opening week and the up and down temperatures made it tricky for most deer hunters to be successful. But there are some who choose to hunt in other parts of the country and for one hunter from Western New York, it was well worth the trip.
FORESTVILLE, NY
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice coverage continues to decline in mid-January

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s around this time of year when many Western New Yorkers start to monitor Lake Erie for ice. Whether they're hoping that it's development will limit the lake effect snow machine or checking in on a seasonal staple for the region, it's around this time of year when Lake Erie and the entire Great Lakes region as a whole typically starts to see an increase in ice formation.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
