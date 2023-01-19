Read full article on original website
U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
Existing home sales plunged in December to lowest level since 2010
US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. That marked the 11th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999. Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling to a rate of 3.96 million units. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. They...
Mortgage rates drop to the lowest level since September: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.15% for the week ending Jan. 19, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
Jobless claims fall below 200,000 for first time since September
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped by 15,000 to 190,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, an encouraging sign for the economy.
Home prices hit record high as sales slump
According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home price for 2022 was just over 386 thousand dollars. That's up more than ten percent from 2021.
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.15% to $1,925.33 per ounce, after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier...
Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from...
Treasury yields rise after unemployment data points to higher Fed rates
Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latestunemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 3 basis points and trading at 3.411%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields and...
