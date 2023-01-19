ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
money.com

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Zacks.com

3 Top Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Secure Your Portfolio

High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north. Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Fall For 2nd Straight Week

30-year fixed falls to 6.15%, lowest since September 2022. 30-year fixed fell to 6.15% from 6.33% the previous week. 15-year fixed fell to 5.28% from 5.52% the previous week. Mortgage rates fell for the second straight week, reaching a level not seen in four months, according to the latest survey by Freddie Mac.
Zacks.com

3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
New York Post

Existing home sales plunged in December to lowest level since 2010

US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. That marked the 11th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999. Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling to a rate of 3.96 million units. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. They...
investing.com

Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
CNBC

Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.15% to $1,925.33 per ounce, after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier...
Zacks.com

Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings

The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
WSB Radio

Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from...
Zacks.com

Aerospace and Mid-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

SPY - Free Report) lost 0.7% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved down 1% in the last trading session. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise after unemployment data points to higher Fed rates

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latestunemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 3 basis points and trading at 3.411%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields and...

