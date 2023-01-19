ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, TX

KBTX.com

Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

SECTION OF JESKE ROAD TO CLOSE MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

A portion of Jeske Road in Washington County will be closed for three days starting Monday morning for a crosspipe replacement. The closure will be between the addresses of 4502 and 4902 Jeske Road and will last from 8 a.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington County Engineering and Development Services.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY

The Washington County Commissioners Court is holding their next meeting on Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items is the approval of a Lease to Own Satellite EMS Crew Quarters by Washington County for the EMS Department. According to EMS Director Kevin Deramus, the agreement is between the county and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL LEARNS ABOUT BRENHAM JUNCTION COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECT

The Brenham City Council was informed Thursday about a prospective mixed-income community housing development on the west side of town. Trinity Housing Development Vice President Michael Fogel spoke to the council about Brenham Junction, a 48-unit, non-age-restricted complex proposed on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane.
BRENHAM, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147

RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE

The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
LA GRANGE, TX

