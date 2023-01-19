Read full article on original website
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDECollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
kwhi.com
SECTION OF JESKE ROAD TO CLOSE MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
A portion of Jeske Road in Washington County will be closed for three days starting Monday morning for a crosspipe replacement. The closure will be between the addresses of 4502 and 4902 Jeske Road and will last from 8 a.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington County Engineering and Development Services.
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court is holding their next meeting on Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items is the approval of a Lease to Own Satellite EMS Crew Quarters by Washington County for the EMS Department. According to EMS Director Kevin Deramus, the agreement is between the county and the...
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman from Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman reported missing in Harris County has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert on Friday, saying she had been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
KBTX.com
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
KBTX.com
Bryan man indicted by grand jury for shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury indicted a Bryan man charged with murder for the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Ayers. Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was taken into custody on November 2 and charged with murder. Police said Thompson shot and killed Ayers during...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL LEARNS ABOUT BRENHAM JUNCTION COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECT
The Brenham City Council was informed Thursday about a prospective mixed-income community housing development on the west side of town. Trinity Housing Development Vice President Michael Fogel spoke to the council about Brenham Junction, a 48-unit, non-age-restricted complex proposed on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
kwhi.com
REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE
The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
