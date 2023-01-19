ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 100 breweries on tap for Columbus Winter Beerfest

By Margaret Quamme
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Looking for an opportunity to sample craft beer from Ohio and beyond? The Columbus Winter Beerfest returns to the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday.

While the winter version of the Beerfest normally has been held on Friday and Saturday evenings, this year it is switching to two Saturday sessions.

“The message we got from a lot of people was that they'd prefer a Saturday afternoon, so we'll see what happens,” said Matt King, co-founder of the event. “It's a chance for people to grab some drinks in the afternoon and go about their day. A little bit of day drinking.”

Approximately 120 breweries will be on hand offering samples during the two Saturday sessions. Those attending receive 25 sample beer tastings, along with a 5-ounce souvenir beer mug.

“With craft beer continuing to expand in Ohio, it's hard to try everything, but this allows you to go out of your comfort zone and try the porter or the bourbon barrel beer that you think you may like, and it allows you to try without spending $25 for a 12 pack,” King said.

“For the prices we're charging, if you were going out for a night to a bar with your friends, you probably would spend more money than you would at the beer festival.”

Tasting beer may be the festival's centerpiece, but it's not the only thing happening.

Silent disco

“The DJ will be playing three different songs, and you get to pick which one you listen to,” King said. “At the end of the night, everybody wants to do it, so we made sure we got more earphones than we think we'll need.”

Dance space

Those who prefer live music will also get a chance to dance.

“We have our house band, (Cincinnati-based) 4th Day Echo. They do a range of music from '90s hits to today's hits. They're a pretty solid band,” King said.

Sports bar area

If dancing isn't your thing, take a seat and see what's going on with whatever games are playing Saturday.

“We partnered with Yuengling, and they're going to set up a nice little sports bar with a handful of TVs to watch games,” King said.

Ballroom reception

Those who want an even more complete beer-tasting experience will also have that option.

The “Connoisseur Reception,” held in a separate ballroom at the Convention Center, offers an even wider selection of beers, along with food, as well as an extra hour for the experience. The Winnie Cooper Project will provide acoustic music.

“We'll have 12 different bites paired with 12 different beers,” King said. “There will be some higher-end specialty beers, the kind that often show up in bombers. It allows people to try those higher-end, higher-alcohol beers where a sample is all you really need. “

At a glance

The Columbus Winter Beerfest will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., with sessions running from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $50, or $25 for designated drivers, who receive a $5 food truck coupon and free soft drinks and bottled water. Tickets for Connoisseur Reception: $95. Event open to 21 and older. (columbusbeerfest.com)

