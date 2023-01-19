ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus weather: Storms to bring high winds and possible hail

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
A cold front will move quickly across the region Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing thunderstorms and high winds of up to 45 mph. The National Weather Service says it isn't ruling out large hail and a tornado.

The storms are due to affect Columbus between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the National Weather Service is predicting between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rainfall.

The temperature in and around Columbus is expected to plummet from a high of 59 to a low around 34 as night sets in.

Snow is expected this weekend and early next week, though it's unclear whether it will accumulate.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

