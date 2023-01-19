ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Stars of the Day: From inside and out, Durant, Casey lead Portsmouth to win

By Newport Daily News staff
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Olivia Durant and Morgan Casey, Portsmouth girls basketball

Durant made her presence felt from the outside while Casey did her damage inside as the Patriots took down host Westerly 56-38 on Wednesday. Durant canned all three of Portsmouth's 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points while Casey just missed a rare double-double as she finished with 14 points and nine blocked shots. Portsmouth started its five-game road trip with a win and elevated its Division I record to 8-3.

Maeve Crowley and Rylee Donovan, Rogers girls basketball

Crowley scored 24 points in the first three quarters, the same amount St. Raphael scored in the game, as the Vikings topped the Saints 51-24 on Wednesday in Newport. Donovan had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points as Rogers climbed to 6-4 in the Division I standings.

Jenna Del Deo and Abby Monkevicz, Tiverton girls basketball

Tiverton's road trip to winless Woonsocket was well worth it as the Tigers rode home with a 54-11 victory. Del Deo and Monkevicz each scored 11 points as Tiverton leveled its Division II record at 5-5.

Ella Bolano and Lily Sokol, Middletown girls basketball

The two underclassmen combined for 27 points and 16 rebounds but it wasn't enough to stop North Providence's comeback as the visiting Cougars outscored the Islanders 16-5 in the last quarter to earn a 42-40 win on Wednesday. Bolano scored 14 points, including all of her team's fourth-quarter points, and Sokol had 13 points and nine rebounds.

