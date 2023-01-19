Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis Falls 7-0 to Alabama in Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision in its season opener on the road at SEC-member Alabama on Sunday evening in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Following the loss, Chattanooga moves to 0-1 on the season. Alabama improves to a perfect 3-0 on the young spring campaign.
gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis Heads to Alabama to Open 2023 Spring Campaign on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team is set to begin the 2023 spring campaign against SEC-member Alabama on Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. ET at the University of Alabama Tennis Facility. The matchup can be streamed LIVE on Track Tennis by clicking the link HERE or by visiting the schedule page.
gomocs.com
RECAP: Wrestling Rolls to 39-3 SoCon Triumph
CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs put together a strong performance in a 39-3 win over visiting Davidson Saturday night in Maclellan Gym. The Mocs won nine of 10 matches with two pins and a tech fall highlighting the scoring. "Our guys are getting better," Coach Kyle Ruschell shared afterwards. "We're not where...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Struggles In Final Minutes, Drops 78-62 Contest to ETSU on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA – After a two-point separation, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team went scoreless for the game's final 5:48 as the squad dropped a 78-62 decision to in-state rival and Southern Conference foe ETSU on Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga has now lost three-straight and...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball at Furman Saturday Afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women will take on Furman Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena. This will be Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie's first trip to take on the Paladins as head coach. Poppie was an assistant for current Paladin head coach Jackie Carson for three seasons, 2012-16 before taking the same position at Virginia Tech.
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Earns 5-2 Victory at WKU on Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's team impressed with its second-straight victory to open the season following a 5-2 road win over WKU on Friday afternoon in Bowling Green, Ky. Following the win, Chattanooga begins the year 2-0 for the fourth-straight season. WKU falls to 1-1 following the...
gomocs.com
Porter Gets Double-Double in Double-Overtime Win at Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. --- It took longer than expected, but the Chattanooga Mocs came away with a 51-44 win over Furman in double-overtime at Timmons Arena Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga improved to 11-9 overall and 3-2 in the SoCon while Furman drops to 9-11 on the year and 1-4 against the league.
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - ETSU
January 21 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. Opening thoughts after 78-62 loss to ETSU. "We missed shots, and it allowed it to affect our defense and they got the confidence going. Jordan King had a unbelievable game and credit to him. We tried to trap him and do different things, he's a really good player. It was certainly and particularly a tough and very difficult second half. We'll stick together and figure out how to get better."
