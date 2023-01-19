ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Eric Church Adds Extra Show to ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand’

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfFQo_0kK9FQFg00
(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Eric Church kicked off the new year with exciting news. On January 11th, he announced his 27-date The Outsiders Revival Tour, featuring 18 different special guests. Some guests include Travis Tritt, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll. Now though, the Chief’s fans have another reason to celebrate. Yesterday, Eric Church added one more show to his stop in Orange Beach, Alabama due to “overwhelming demand.” See Church’s update below.

On Wednesday evening, Eric Church tweeted, “Due to overwhelming demand, we are excited to announce we have added a third show in Orange Beach, AL to The Outsiders Revival Tour on Thursday, August 17th!”

Eric Church is scheduled for two other performances in Orange Beach, AL, one on the following day, August 18th, and one on the 19th.

Joining Church for his AL shows are “Heart Like A Truck” songstress and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson, and rising singer-songwriter Jackson Dean. Fans, thrilled to have another opportunity to catch the shows in Orange Beach, flocked to the comments section.

“That is just awesome Eric,” one follower wrote. A second added, “Thank you for that.”

Still more fans shared their excitement for other Eric Church shows soon taking place in other parts of the country.

The 2023 The Outsiders Revival Tour kicks off on June 22nd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and concludes in Tampa, Florida on September 30th.

Eric Church’s ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ to Bring a New Experience for Fans

Church is no stranger to massive crowds and rowdy concerts, but the Chief promises to bring fans an all-new experience this summer with The Outsiders Revival Tour. The “Smoke a Little Smoke” singer spoke out recently about what differs this tour from others that he’s experienced.

“When I approach touring,” the 45-year-old hitmaker explained, “I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively.”

This tour, however, greatly contrasts with the Chief’s previous experiences. The country music star continued, “we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now.”

He addressed fans, “See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders who shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Aside from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Travis Tritt, Eric Church plans to welcome onto the stage handfuls of other mainstream and not-so-mainstream stars. They include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Elle King, Shane Smith & the Saints, and Koe Wetzel. Eric Church fans can expect announcements regarding additional performers in the coming months.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

