Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas
Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Auto Show 2023 – Tickets, Dates and Hours, Discounts and Coupons, Best Cars, & More!
One of the biggest Houston car show annual events is returning to the NRG Center to celebrate all things automotive — the Houston Auto Show 2023!. Each year, the world’s top automakers, collectors, and modders converge at the Auto Show Houston and fill the 800,000-square-foot venue with the newest and most exciting vehicles on the planet!
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
blackchronicle.com
Small plane crashes onto Grand Parkway in Houston, Texas
Details are restricted right now, however to this point, no accidents have been reported. Officials are at the moment diverting all eastbound visitors on SH 99 close to Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball hearth crews are on the scene aiding with the crash. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to...
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture
United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Sand Hills Express
How a serial killer used highways to help get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday
Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Houston's oldest business to close in March
In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
coveringkaty.com
'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
houstononthecheap.com
Sushi Happy Hour Houston – Best, cheap sushi deals near you
Sushi lovers in Houston, rejoice! Many Houston Texas sushi restaurants now have Sushi Happy Hour Houston offerings! Now, you can enjoy delicious sushi rolls and other dishes at a discounted price, during specific hours and days. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite after work or a casual date night...
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
onscene.tv
Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
