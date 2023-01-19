ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICKS 105

Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas

Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Small plane crashes onto Grand Parkway in Houston, Texas

Details are restricted right now, however to this point, no accidents have been reported. Officials are at the moment diverting all eastbound visitors on SH 99 close to Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball hearth crews are on the scene aiding with the crash. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
MONTGOMERY, TX
BoardingArea

New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture

United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday

Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
KATY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Sushi Happy Hour Houston – Best, cheap sushi deals near you

Sushi lovers in Houston, rejoice! Many Houston Texas sushi restaurants now have Sushi Happy Hour Houston offerings! Now, you can enjoy delicious sushi rolls and other dishes at a discounted price, during specific hours and days. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite after work or a casual date night...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy