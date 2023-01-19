Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Southampton to build on previous UK City of Culture bid
Southampton has received £1.57m of new arts funding but is "extremely unlikely" to launch a fresh City of Culture bid, its council leader said. The city's Culture Trust was awarded the grant by Arts Council England to fund events, festivals and new projects. It follows last year's announcement of...
BBC
Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite
Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...
BBC
Levelling-up funding of £54m for west England projects
Three sites in the west of England are to benefit from the government's £2.1bn levelling-up fund. Community spaces in Filwood Broadway, Bristol will get £14.5m, with £19.9m to revamp Weston-super-Mare's seafront and town centre, while £19.7m will be used to repurpose a hospital in Bridgwater. Weston's...
BBC
Dartmoor protesters march over right to wild camp
Thousands of people protested in Dartmoor on Saturday in opposition to the loss of wild camping rights. It comes after a decision by the high court to outlaw the long-held custom of camping on the moor without asking the landowner's permission. Dartmoor National Park Authority has struck a deal with...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
BBC
Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed. Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, had been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
BBC
Richard Sharp: Appointment of BBC chairman done correctly - government
The government has insisted all the correct processes were followed in the appointment of the BBC's chairman, Richard Sharp, in early 2021. It follows claims that shortly before being given the job, Mr Sharp helped the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson, secure a loan agreement. Mr Sharp, Mr Johnson and the...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
'I've been given a do not resuscitate order but I want to live'
A Lanarkshire grandmother says she is living in fear after finding out doctors issued a "do not resuscitate" order without her knowledge. The document on Marie McLean's medical file instructs medics not to attempt CPR in the event of an emergency. The 63-year-old from Airdrie says she now cannot sleep...
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Finals: All you need to know as Glen and Dunloy aim to secure first football and hurling titles
On Sunday, Ulster will have representatives in both matches of the traditional senior club football and hurling final double-header at Croke Park for the first time since 2012. First up at GAA headquarters is the hurling decider with Antrim's Dunloy taking on Ballyhale Shamrocks. Then in the football, Derry champions...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Staffing levels blamed for Dumfries and Galloway wind farm planning delays
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The complexity of cases and small staff numbers have been blamed for a council's failure to decide on a string of wind farm applications in its area. It has resulted in a number of Dumfries and Galloway projects being taken to the Scottish...
BBC
Stormont stalemate: Latest deadline for restoring devolution passes
The latest deadline to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont has passed without an agreement. The law says the UK government must call another election within 12 weeks. But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.
BBC
Ireland leader Leo Varadkar says he has regrets over NI Protocol
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he regrets the protocol being imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of unionists and nationalists. He told the BBC the measure was working but said he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union". The protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland aligned...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
Comments / 0