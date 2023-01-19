Read full article on original website
Related
Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Goheen, Christina Renee; 35; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose...
JCPD: Search continues for 3 children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
ksal.com
Police Investigating Salina Murder
Police are investigating the first murder in Salina in 2023. According to the Salina Police Department, early Sunday morning dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. Salina Police officers and Salina Emergency Medical. personnel responded and located...
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Salina man arrested on suspicion of meth distribution
A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs on Thursday.
WIBW
KBI arrests suspected Dickinson Co. meth dealer
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suspected of distributing methamphetamine in Dickinson County has been arrested by state authorities. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, was arrested Thursday at a hotel in Salina. The KBI says agents, along with units from the Salina Police Dept. and Kansas Highway Patrol, also searched a room rented by one of Westfall’s associates. The agency says the search turned up meth, an illegal firearm, and counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about stolen HEYDUDE shoes
On Jan. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue. Employees reported that sometime between Nov. 21 and Jan. 7, someone broke into a storage shed behind the business. Employees located a lock on the shed that had been changed. Staff then discovered 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen.
Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
WIBW
Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
ncktoday.com
Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident
A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
Riley County Arrest Report January 18
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ROGER LEE SMITH III, 38, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $500. CALEB JOAQUIN PERRY, 31, Manhattan, Violate protection order x2; Bond $12,000. LANDEN...
Riley County jobless numbers up slightly
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Riley County's...
10-year-old killed in Kansas school district accident liked recess and P.E., obit says
He was nicknamed “Trippy” at school for falling over nothing or just rolling around on the floor, according to his obituary.
USD 475 Geary County, Fort Riley earn Army Community Partnership Award
FORT RILEY - On January 10th, 2023, the US Army named Fort Riley, one of seven installations, as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. USD 475 Geary County and Fort Riley were recognized for the partnership between the installation and school district for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement(IGSA).
agdaily.com
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0