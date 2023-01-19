ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

blackchronicle.com

Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M

A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Contemporary Residence in Palm Beach Gardens with 380+ Feet of Lake Frontage and a Private Putting Green is Offering $17.5 Million

13101 Monet Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13101 Monet Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, completed new renovations early in 2019 with an all-new pool, spa, and fire pit in 2022. It is perfect to enjoy the private beach club and our renowned 36 holes, or drive your golf cart to The Bear’s Club or Trump National Golf Course Jupiter for more world-class golf. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13101 Monet Lane, please contact Lynn Byrd (Phone: 561-762-2772) at Illustrated Properties (Abacoa) for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents

The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
The Daily South

Jupiter, Florida, Is The Perfect Spring Break Destination That No One Ever Talks About

When you think of spring break in Florida, you probably picture crowded sands teeming with vacationers. That’s the modus operandi of many destinations once spring break arrives, but there are certain pockets of shoreline in the Sunshine State where you can find less-crowded beaches and lots of fun. One of these places is Jupiter, Florida, a laid-back destination with a classic old-beach-town atmosphere. There is as much fun to be had here as there is in spring-break standbys like Daytona Beach and Panama City, so let us introduce you.
JUPITER, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

The Florida Club Real Estate Market Report January 2023

The Florida Club Real Estate Market Report January 2023. As of January 2023, there are 9 Florida Club homes for sale in Stuart FL. The list prices range from $429,900 up to $859,990. This is an average list price of $587,077 or $302.11 per sq. ft. of living area. There...
STUART, FL
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH

Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
FORT PIERCE, FL

