Clarksville, TN

Austin Peay presents Marcus Hayes with Inclusion Champion Award

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Monday, Jan. 16, Austin Peay State University hosted its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast where Department of Theatre and Dance Chair Marcus Hayes was recognized with the University’s 2023 Inclusion Champion award. “I am truly honored to be recognized for my work at...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nebben Physical Medicine joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nebben Physical Medicine has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. “At Nebben Physical Medicine we specialize in pain relief. We use anything we can to get people out of pain and functioning better and properly without the use of drugs or surgery,” office manager Shameca Garner said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Studio Bank joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Studio Bank is now a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 19. Aaron Dorn, founder, chairman, president and CEO, said Studio Bank opened in Tennessee in 2018. “We are the first new bank to be formed...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center

One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
GUTHRIE, KY
News in Clarksville: Murder trial, convention center, water restrictions and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Campbell double murder trial: 6 takeaways from testimony: Witnesses in this week’s trial for 66-year-old William Roger Campbell, charged with the deaths of his elderly adoptive parents, ranged from police detectives to a horologist – a clock specialist. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Jim B. Marshall

Jim Beaumont Marshall died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. He was 88 years old. Jim was the son of Jim Polk Marshall and Mary Beaumont Marshall. Jim was born at his parents’ home in Rossview, TN, outside Clarksville, on April 1, 1934. He attended Clarksville High School and Davidson College. He joined the United States Foreign Service and was posted during his career to US Embassies in Canada, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Holland, and Switzerland and to the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the Royal College of Defence Studies in London and received a Ford Foundation Fellowship to attend Princeton University where he studied population demographics. He was a Delegate to the United Nations’ Population Commission.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

