Austin Peay presents Marcus Hayes with Inclusion Champion Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Monday, Jan. 16, Austin Peay State University hosted its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast where Department of Theatre and Dance Chair Marcus Hayes was recognized with the University’s 2023 Inclusion Champion award. “I am truly honored to be recognized for my work at...
Nebben Physical Medicine joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nebben Physical Medicine has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. “At Nebben Physical Medicine we specialize in pain relief. We use anything we can to get people out of pain and functioning better and properly without the use of drugs or surgery,” office manager Shameca Garner said.
Clarksville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Convention center moving forward in Clarksville, planned off Ted Crozier Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) took another step towards getting a convention center in Clarksville at their meeting on Thursday. The board unanimously agreed to move forward with a market study that would indicate how big the facility would need to be...
Studio Bank joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Studio Bank is now a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 19. Aaron Dorn, founder, chairman, president and CEO, said Studio Bank opened in Tennessee in 2018. “We are the first new bank to be formed...
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
Clarksville High, Rossview High girls top Region 4 wrestling dual tournament, advance to sectionals
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Friday, Rossview High School hosted the Region 4 girls wrestling dual tournament. Several local schools competed for the chance to place in the top 2 and advance to the sectional tournament. The two teams moving on are Rossview and Clarksville High School, with...
Govs cheerleading team, mascot post top five finishes at National Championships
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University’s cheer and dance teams recently competed in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships, Jan. 13-15, at the Walt Disney World Resort. Leading the teams’ results, Austin Peay’s mascot “Governor Peay” finished second in the...
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center
One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
News in Clarksville: Murder trial, convention center, water restrictions and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Campbell double murder trial: 6 takeaways from testimony: Witnesses in this week’s trial for 66-year-old William Roger Campbell, charged with the deaths of his elderly adoptive parents, ranged from police detectives to a horologist – a clock specialist. READ MORE.
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
Jim B. Marshall
Jim Beaumont Marshall died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. He was 88 years old. Jim was the son of Jim Polk Marshall and Mary Beaumont Marshall. Jim was born at his parents’ home in Rossview, TN, outside Clarksville, on April 1, 1934. He attended Clarksville High School and Davidson College. He joined the United States Foreign Service and was posted during his career to US Embassies in Canada, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Holland, and Switzerland and to the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the Royal College of Defence Studies in London and received a Ford Foundation Fellowship to attend Princeton University where he studied population demographics. He was a Delegate to the United Nations’ Population Commission.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
