Jim Beaumont Marshall died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. He was 88 years old. Jim was the son of Jim Polk Marshall and Mary Beaumont Marshall. Jim was born at his parents’ home in Rossview, TN, outside Clarksville, on April 1, 1934. He attended Clarksville High School and Davidson College. He joined the United States Foreign Service and was posted during his career to US Embassies in Canada, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Holland, and Switzerland and to the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the Royal College of Defence Studies in London and received a Ford Foundation Fellowship to attend Princeton University where he studied population demographics. He was a Delegate to the United Nations’ Population Commission.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO