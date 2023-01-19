Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Weather: Snowstorm trekking into southeast Colorado, some northeast areas
After a significant snowstorm hit northeast Colorado earlier this week, the southeast corner of the state is now under a winter storm warning as a storm approaches Friday. The National Weather Service is not counting Fort Morgan and some areas of Northeast Colorado out for more snow. Fort Morgan is...
Fort Morgan Times
Regional unemployment continues downward push
DENVER — Jobless rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado ticked down in December, further evidence of the regions’ economic comeback from the COVID-19 downturn. Statewide, the December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%. The Colorado figure has fluctuated only slightly...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s rural hospitals could get $3 million a year to end inpatient care. So far, they don’t seem interested.
Rural hospitals have a new option to get millions of dollars in additional funding from Medicare if they agree to drop all inpatient care — but so far Colorado health care facilities aren’t jumping to take the money. Under the federal program, rural emergency hospitals must keep an...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s natural gas industry pushes back on gas stove study that sparked national debate
Colorado’s oil and gas industry is pushing back against a recent study linking natural gas stoves to childhood asthma, which sparked a national debate in recent weeks about the safety of the appliances. The study is flawed, industry officials say, and so too are efforts to regulate the use...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s job market steps into 2023 on solid footing
Colorado’s economy charged forward undeterred last month, with the state’s unemployment rate falling and hiring staying firm as the year came to a close, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in December from 3.5%...
