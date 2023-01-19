Albuquerque zero-fare bus program could continue
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s zero-fare bus program may stay in place until June. During Wednesday night’s meeting councilors combined three bills into one.
This keeps the zero-fare program in place for the remainder of its trial period, which was set to expire in June. Once that trial is up it would give the transit department time to analyze a pass-based system. The bill will also provide funding to enhance safety by assigning police officers to transit security. The bill will be voted on during the February 6 meeting.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
