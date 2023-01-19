ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque zero-fare bus program could continue

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s zero-fare bus program may stay in place until June. During Wednesday night’s meeting councilors combined three bills into one.

This keeps the zero-fare program in place for the remainder of its trial period, which was set to expire in June. Once that trial is up it would give the transit department time to analyze a pass-based system. The bill will also provide funding to enhance safety by assigning police officers to transit security. The bill will be voted on during the February 6 meeting.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

