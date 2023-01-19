ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023

By Sydnie Savage
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yedkK_0kK9DVjj00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs will make their debut in Germany in 2023.

Unauthorized Ticketmaster code leaves Chiefs fans without tickets temporarily

According to the NFL, there will be five international games next season. The Chiefs and the New England Patriots will each play in Germany during the 2023 regular season.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in London in 2023.

Final details on dates, matchups, kick-off times and host cities will be announced later this year when the full 2023 schedule is released. The NFL has previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will host games over the next four years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Former NEO football player remembered

MIAMI, Okla. — A former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M football player fatally shot in Oklahoma City is being remembered as a kindhearted young man. The New Year’s Day fatal shooting took the life of Daniel Howard, 22. “Daniel was a very kindhearted and intelligent young man,” said Zach Crissup, NEO coach. “He will be deeply missed.” […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy