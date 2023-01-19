Kansas City Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs will make their debut in Germany in 2023.

According to the NFL, there will be five international games next season. The Chiefs and the New England Patriots will each play in Germany during the 2023 regular season.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in London in 2023.

Final details on dates, matchups, kick-off times and host cities will be announced later this year when the full 2023 schedule is released. The NFL has previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will host games over the next four years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.