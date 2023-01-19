Read full article on original website
Related
Resurrection shuffle: behind the scenes of the triumphant return of Skid Row
This year's highly rated comeback album The Gang's All Here saw a definitive return to form for Skid Row with new singer Erik Grönwall – the sixth lead vocalist in the band's history.
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
When Poison’s New Guitarist Gave Them Their Last Hit, ‘Stand’
Fortunately for guitarist Richie Kotzen, Poison was looking for more than just a gun-for-hire when he auditioned to be C.C. DeVille’s replacement following his firing in 1991. If it hadn’t been that way, it’s possible the audition would have ended with the band continuing its search. But Kotzen had a song in his back pocket that saved the day.
The ‘Low Pressure’ Route to Iggy Pop’s ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop and producer Andrew Watt discussed the origin of the album Every Loser, which is out now. In a new interview with Billboard, the pair revealed it was a relatively easy experience after they met through Morrissey. Watt was working on the English singer’s upcoming album and Pop had been invited to contribute. That led to Pop's connection with Watt.
Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’
Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Stereogum
Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”
It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
8 Years Later & Ryan Bingham’s “Jam In The Van” Session Is Still A Knockout
Now that we are in the midst of Yellowstone’s mid-season break (can someone please explain what the hell that means or the thought process behind it), I am filling the void with some music content from the cast. Ryan Bingham is one of my favorite cast members of the show. Walker walks to the beat of his own drum, which doesn’t sit well with some, but I find it comical. Not to mention the music he brings to the show is […] The post 8 Years Later & Ryan Bingham’s “Jam In The Van” Session Is Still A Knockout first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Steve Vai Reunited With Stolen ‘Swiss Cheese’ Guitar From David Lee Roth ‘Yankee Rose’ Video After 36 Years
Steve Vai has been reunited with a significant piece from his guitar history, revealing over the weekend that the "swiss cheese" guitar that he used during filming of David Lee Roth's "Yankee Rose" video has been found and returned after being missing for 36 years. The distinctive green guitar was...
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
Ultimate Classic Rock
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0