Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show

Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
The ‘Low Pressure’ Route to Iggy Pop’s ‘Every Loser’

Iggy Pop and producer Andrew Watt discussed the origin of the album Every Loser, which is out now. In a new interview with Billboard, the pair revealed it was a relatively easy experience after they met through Morrissey. Watt was working on the English singer’s upcoming album and Pop had been invited to contribute. That led to Pop's connection with Watt.
Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’

Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”

It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
8 Years Later & Ryan Bingham’s “Jam In The Van” Session Is Still A Knockout

Now that we are in the midst of Yellowstone’s mid-season break (can someone please explain what the hell that means or the thought process behind it), I am filling the void with some music content from the cast. Ryan Bingham is one of my favorite cast members of the show. Walker walks to the beat of his own drum, which doesn’t sit well with some, but I find it comical. Not to mention the music he brings to the show is […] The post 8 Years Later & Ryan Bingham’s “Jam In The Van” Session Is Still A Knockout first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
