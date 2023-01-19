ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

sportszion.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 4 early coaching candidates if Dwane Casey is fired

The Detroit Pistons are in the midst of another disappointing season and may look to make some big changes to the roster and coaching staff when it is mercifully over. Dwane Casey has taken the brunt of the criticism for the Pistons’ performance this season, which is unfair considering the context, as he was not given a winning roster and the team has endured myriad injuries, including losing Cade Cunningham for the season.
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Monday

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayes is dealing with a left shoulder contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Hayes sits, Cory Joseph could see a start at point guard.
DETROIT, MI

