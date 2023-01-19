ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Talawanda girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann earns her 750th career victory

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OCPm_0kK9DHcn00

Talawanda High School girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann captured her 750th career win Wednesday night as the Brave remained undefeated with a 53-30 win over visiting Mount Healthy.

Senior Kylee Fears scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Talawanda (14-0, 7-0 Southwest Ohio Conference). Senior Taylor Farris added 14 points as Talawanda continues to remain in first place in the SWOC standings.

Huismann said the entire team is excelling as a group which has been rewarding for everyone in the program during the 14-game win streak.

Huismann, an Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer, earned her 750th career win as she continues in her fifth season at Talawanda. Huismannm the former longtime Mother of Mercy coach, said she's thoroughly coaching this season.

Huismann has received numerous honors over the years including being inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame, the Buddy LaRosa High School Sports Hall of Fame and Mother of Mercy Hall of Fame. She also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women's Sports Foundation among her numerous honors.

Talawanda athletic director Jake Richardson said Huismann's coaching experience and background have really helped the program.

Huismann, hired by Talawanda in May 2018, is second in career wins in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history. Huismann has a 750-387 career record since the 1972-73 season.

Former Beavercreek High School coach Ed Zink is No. 1 in career wins after having an 810-277 record before he retired in May 2021.

Talawanda is scheduled to play at Harrison Saturday afternoon as the regular season draws to a conclusion in early February.

Talawanda is scheduled to play Franklin County (Ind.) at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown Jan. 28. Huismann said it will be her first visit to the famous gymnasium.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio high schoolers picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

DAYTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio high school students are getting a rare opportunity. They get to sing on the same stage as some of the greats. They’re going from Dayton to Carnegie Hall in New York. Twenty-six students excelling in singing at Stivers School for the...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career and created a hostile work environment and that is why he resigned. Lakota School District's Matt Miller gave the scathing letter to the board, as it accepted his resignation and named an interim superintendent. Local 12’s David Winter talked to those who are upset, and not so upset, about Miller's departure.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
districtadministration.com

School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents

A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township. There is debris and fluid in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a crash in Pleasant Ridge involving a medic unit

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Montgomery Road at Losantiville avenue in Pleasant Ridge involving a medic unit. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on west I-275 in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy