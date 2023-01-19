Talawanda girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann earns her 750th career victory

Talawanda High School girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann captured her 750th career win Wednesday night as the Brave remained undefeated with a 53-30 win over visiting Mount Healthy.

Senior Kylee Fears scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Talawanda (14-0, 7-0 Southwest Ohio Conference). Senior Taylor Farris added 14 points as Talawanda continues to remain in first place in the SWOC standings.

Huismann said the entire team is excelling as a group which has been rewarding for everyone in the program during the 14-game win streak.

Huismann, an Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer, earned her 750th career win as she continues in her fifth season at Talawanda. Huismannm the former longtime Mother of Mercy coach, said she's thoroughly coaching this season.

Huismann has received numerous honors over the years including being inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame, the Buddy LaRosa High School Sports Hall of Fame and Mother of Mercy Hall of Fame. She also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women's Sports Foundation among her numerous honors.

Talawanda athletic director Jake Richardson said Huismann's coaching experience and background have really helped the program.

Huismann, hired by Talawanda in May 2018, is second in career wins in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history. Huismann has a 750-387 career record since the 1972-73 season.

Former Beavercreek High School coach Ed Zink is No. 1 in career wins after having an 810-277 record before he retired in May 2021.

Talawanda is scheduled to play at Harrison Saturday afternoon as the regular season draws to a conclusion in early February.

Talawanda is scheduled to play Franklin County (Ind.) at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown Jan. 28. Huismann said it will be her first visit to the famous gymnasium.

