Cincinnati, OH

Bakery celebrates Bengals QB with cake

By Michael Scheidt
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItUAZ_0kK9D9eE00

CINCINNATI, Ohio (BRPROUD) – The king cake has long been a staple in Louisiana and has also found a home in Cincinnati. Busken Bakery has produced a traditional version for three decades during Mardi Gras.

In 2022, the treat got a makeover to celebrate the success of Joe Burrow’s skill playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio

The “King of the Jungle Cake featuring Baby Joey” started selling after Cincinnati won its first playoff game in 2022, according to a spokeswoman for the bakery, Kathy Birkofer. She was clear that this is not an officially licensed product through the NFL.

The treat’s name is a spin on the NFL stadium nickname — “The Jungle.” So what goes into the King of the Jungle Cake? The cinnamon baked good has white icing; orange and black sugar; orange and black beads; and, of course, Baby Joey.

This is the third time that the cake has been for sale through the bakery. Sales stopped last year after the Super Bowl, started again in September and were renewed for this playoff run.

Busken Bakery has been around since 1928 and is currently run by Dan and Bryan Busken.

WKBN

