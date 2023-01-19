Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha
Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March
MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna Hill.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
CBS 58
Sunday Mid-Morning Update: Several snow opportunities this coming week & eventually colder too!
NOW: Sunday Mid-Morning Update: Several snow opportunities this coming week & eventually colder too!. Update as of 9 am Sunday, January 22nd... Snow continues across the area this morning. Count on a few more hours of this. Please watch the roads for slick spots and lower visibility. Improvements will come this afternoon. Maybe with some sun too. More snow chances increase the middle of the week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
radiomilwaukee.org
Friday News Drop: Closings, MPS’ future and warm feelings
Milwaukee’s a big city with a lot going on. Catch up before spending your weekend either purposely or accidentally ignoring the news. The end of the week brought us this study in closing contrasts: a staple of Milwaukee nightlife owned, managed and staffed by people who had been there for most of its existence; and a burger restaurant started by a celebrity family and owned by a grocery chain.
Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closing for good
The Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closing for good after three years, owners confirmed Friday.
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
Group calls for change on Howell Ave. after 2nd serious crash in same location
Milwaukee’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee wants to see more done to make Howell Avenue safer for everyone to use.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
