CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme as a reflection of Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years over 4 Million dollars has been raised by the Foundation to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County. These are offerings that a rural hospital would not normally have available. A limited number of individual tickets will be available in Febrauary. For more information about sponsoring the 2023 Lights of Life Gala, contact the Foundation at kayla.price@christushealth.org or 903.438.4799.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO