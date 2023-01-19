Read full article on original website
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Obituary for Rick Bunch
A celebration of life for Rick Bunch, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at a later date. Mr. Bunch passed away on January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Rick was born on September 9, 1954 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Robert...
Obituary for Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett, father Frank Seidle, and brother Lewis Bramblett.
Notice for Michael Gray Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky...
Obituary for Edna Blount
Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Obituary for Lois Lynch
Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Lois Jean...
Obituary for Wanda Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Obituary for Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00p.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau-Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme as a reflection of Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years over 4 Million dollars has been raised by the Foundation to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County. These are offerings that a rural hospital would not normally have available. A limited number of individual tickets will be available in Febrauary. For more information about sponsoring the 2023 Lights of Life Gala, contact the Foundation at kayla.price@christushealth.org or 903.438.4799.
Obituary for Mary Annette “Ann” Stoffels
Mary Annette Stoffels was born August 9,1942 to Albert and Wilda Slaton Stoffels in Muenster, TX. She was named after her two grandmothers, Annie Stoffels and Mary Slaton. She passed away January 8 at her home in Wolfe surrounded by her beloved family. She was the first of five children. Ann grew up on a farm west of Muenster,Tx. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic school in 1960. While still in high school she began working at Wilde Chevrolet in Muenster. Ann married Larry Gilley at All Saint’s Catholic in Fort Worth. They were blessed with two sons James and Joe. Cameron Gilley was Ann’s beloved grandchild. Later Ann married Kenneth Wilson and he preceded her in death. Ann was multitalented in business and her creative endeavors- including quilting, stained glass projects, making rosaries, genealogy research, and loving her family. After working for several car dealerships, she started Gilley’s Auto Car Sales with her son James.
Obituary For Patti Tucker
Graveside service for Patti Ann Tucker, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Sherley Cemetery with Mr. Jody Garner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bragg, Jedda Bragg, Jordan Miesse, Clayton Pippin, Brandon Slider and Chris Williams. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tucker passed away on January 7, 2023 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
Souper Bowl of Caring Returns by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
11 Highly Visible Acreage Tracts with Business or Commercial Potential
Either on I-30 or in the city, these properties provide acreage and space for your business to take the next step. Put your business where people can see and find it. Or plan a development and build homes on one of these acreage tracts. Lots of possibilities are available with the properties.
Obituary for Kay Miller Blanton
Graveside service for Kay Miller Blanton “Nanny” age 58, of Brashear, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Miller Grover Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Blanton passed away on January 3, 2023.
Obituary for James Harrington
Funeral service for James Harrington, age 62 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Charlie Glass officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Core De Vires, Hunter Stonaker, Darrell Box, Danny Wilburn, Tim Motley and Dakota Jenkins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Harrington passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
Como-Pickton January recognition
Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD held their January awards at their regular school board meeting. Elementary Student of the Month: 1st grader Harlin Lankford. Presented by teacher Karmon Bain and Principal Jim Shaw. Jr. High Student of the Month: 7th grader Logan Silva. Presented by Principal Buck Haynes. High School Student of...
Obituary for Steve Parris
Steve “Cuz” Parris, age 75 of Sulphur springs, Texas passed away on December 30, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
