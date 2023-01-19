ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

No suspects named 2 years after Lynchburg woman was killed in 'random' shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two years later and there are still no answers on who shot and killed Samantha Robinson. "Our detectives have spent countless hours following up on numerous leads over several months after the incident. They're continuing to follow up on leads as they come in. Unfortunately, we've not had a lot of new leads as of lately," said Ryan Zuidema, the Chief of Police at the City of Lynchburg Police Department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting incident in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting incident in a remote area of the George Washington National Forest in Amherst County. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says public safety received a call on Jan. 19 for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Rd area. After deputies arrived on the scene and performed an extensive search they found 49-year-old Kevin D. Hartless of Amherst County dead in a remote area of the National Forest.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
cbs19news

Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Over a pound of Methamphetamine seized in Bedford Co. traffic stop

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seized a few items including over a pound of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Task Force. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team says they conducted a traffic stop at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man

Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
CONCORD, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Chief Named Finalist for Winston-Salem Police Chief

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has been named one of the four finalists for the same job with the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Booth joins Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr., and Wilson S. Weaver II as finalists. The other three finalists are all...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy