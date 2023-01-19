NW Side Neighbors Spent Years Helping Man Living In Merrimac Park Tent — But Now Some Want Him Gone

Read full article on original website
Related
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
The Proposed Near South High School Has Divided Neighbors. Here’s Your Chance To Weigh In
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — Residents who want to learn more about the proposed Near South Side high school will have several chances to weigh in at a series of six virtual meetings hosted by Chicago Public Schools beginning this week. The first meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and...
Kenwood Neighbors Sue Mac Properties After Holiday Power Outage Displaced Them For Weeks
KENWOOD — Three South Siders sued their landlord this week on behalf of nearly 200 residents affected by a December power outage at their apartment buildings that officials say was caused when their landlord installed unapproved electric heaters. The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court Wednesday, alleges Mac...
Aging Southeast Side Bridges Over Calumet River To Be Restored With $144 Million From Feds
EAST SIDE — Four bridges crossing the Calumet River on the Southeast Side will be restored using $144 million in federal funding, officials announced Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris. The 92nd Street-Ewing Avenue, 95th Street, 100th Street and 106th Street bridges over the Calumet River will be rehabilitated...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening
WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says
LINCOLN SQUARE — The Park District killed a nearly two-year effort to install lights for night baseball and softball games at Welles Park after neighbors opposed the change. The Welles Park Parents Association floated its initial pitch to add LED lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams in 2021. The group planned to foot the entire bill for the lights and installation.
City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says
WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
Six Corners Sears Project Resumes In Full After Stop-Work Order Lifted By City Inspectors
PORTAGE PARK — Work to build another floor atop the old Sears at Six Corners restarted last month after a stop-work order on the redevelopment was removed. The order for the fifth-floor construction was lifted Dec. 20, said Michael Puccinelli, Department of Buildings spokesperson. It’s the last step in...
Chicago Tool Library Will Open In New Home On The West Side This Month
EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Tool Library is ready to open its larger space after months of moving from Bridgeport to East Garfield Park. The library will reopen Jan. 28 at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. Its hours will be 4–8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Funds
EDGEWATER — A proposal to add a pool to the Broadway Armory has received a major boost from the federal government. Rep. Jan Schakowsky helped secure $2 million for the addition of an indoor swimming pool to be built on the site of the existing parking lot at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway, her office announced last month.
200 Kenwood Residents Displaced Since Christmas Eve After Landlord’s Unapproved Heaters Caused Power Outage, City Says
KENWOOD — Two buildings at the Algonquin apartment complex in Kenwood have been closed since Christmas Eve after the landlord’s unauthorized use of electric heaters caused a massive outage that blew residents’ power and left them without heat, city and ComEd officials said this week. A transformer...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0