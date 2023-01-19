Read full article on original website
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to knowKelly E.Aurora, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
1 dead in Northglenn shooting
A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
1 killed, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Loveland shooting, three suspects at large
One man is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting erupted at an apartment complex late Friday night and as of Saturday morning, those responsible are still at large.
KDVR.com
Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death
Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Aurora’s new recreation center set to open, funded …
Fort Morgan Times
97-year-old woman freezes to death outside Louisville nursing home, prompting investigation and lawsuit
The temperature sat around 15 degrees when a 97-year-old resident of the Balfour at Lavendar Farms senior living facility in Louisville walked out of the building last year in the middle of the night wearing a nightgown, robe, boots and gloves. When the door locked shut behind Mary Jo Staub,...
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado counties want to keep people with low-level driving offense out of the criminal justice system
Some of the smallest, low-level driving offenses can add up to time spent in jail, or hefty fines, and can most adversely affect people who struggle financially or have other circumstances that can keep them tangled in the criminal justice system — sometimes for as long as a decade.
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
lawstreetmedia.com
Colorado Doctor Convicted of Misappropriating $250K from COVID-19 Relief Programs
Francis Joseph, a licensed physician, has been convicted of embezzling Medicare funds and wire fraud. The jury unanimously ruled that he illegally siphoned Medicare funds and Payment Protection Plan loans from his former employer to himself and his associates. He was found not guilty of theft of government property. Per...
Deputies searching for suspects in Douglas County crime spree
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert in an effort to find at least four suspects wanted for a month-long crime spree.
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Aurora parking lot
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place in an Aurora parking lot.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
District judge resigns after affair with court clerk, harassment complaint
An Arapahoe County district judge who failed to disclose an extramarital affair with a clerk and faced a sexual harassment complaint has resigned from the bench.
