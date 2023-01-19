ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead in Northglenn shooting

A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
KDVR.com

Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death

Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Aurora’s new recreation center set to open, funded …
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy