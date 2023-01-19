ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Police: 5-year-old shoots self in hand on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy has shot himself in the hand with an unattended gun on Detroit's west side, said police. The Detroit Police Department said the boy was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital by his mom around noon. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand resulting in the possible loss of a portion of his thumb.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96

DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
TROY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94

DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lunar New Year rings in, but California shooting mars celebrations in Detroit

Detroit― Red and gold dragons danced along the Detroit riverfront with Taiwanese performers Sunday afternoon to herald in the Lunar New Year, though a mass shooting at another celebration Sunday in California cast a shadow over the events and drew a quick response from local legislators in the Asian American Legislative Caucus.
DETROIT, MI

