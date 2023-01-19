Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Police: 5-year-old shoots self in hand on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy has shot himself in the hand with an unattended gun on Detroit's west side, said police. The Detroit Police Department said the boy was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital by his mom around noon. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand resulting in the possible loss of a portion of his thumb.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
5-year-old boy hospitalized after getting ahold of unsecured gun, shooting himself in the hand
Police are investigating after a five-year-old Detroit boy accidentally shot himself in the hand. Officers plan to search the home where the incident occurred to determine if the gun was properly secured and whether negligence charges will be filed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old girl still missing days after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl is still missing days after she left her Detroit home without permission, police said. Caniagerria Catlin, 17, left her home in the 7700 block of Piedmont Street in Southwest Detroit around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17). She didn’t have permission to leave, and she...
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94
DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
Neighbors describe incident involving police, EMTs months prior, around the time suspect was last scene around the neighborhood
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County woman 1 of 6 charged with multiple felonies in violent Atlanta protest
ATLANTA – A Wayne County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after she was arrested in protests that turned violent in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia, released the names of six people charged in the Atlanta protests that ended violently on Jan. 21.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
Detroit firefighter accused of selling prescription pills and ecstasy in Eastpointe; New charges filed in Warren, Roseville
A Detroit firefighter has been arrested and charged following a month-long undercover narcotics investigation by Sterling Heights police. Multiple counts of drug possession and intent to deliver have been filed in Warren, Eastpointe and Roseville.
WWMT
Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide after a woman was found dead in vehicle
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plymouth woman was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning, according to police. On January 19, just after 9:00 a.m., Pittsfield Township Police Department responded to a shooting at the 3700 Block of Plaza Dr and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Police...
Detroit police release video of man wanted for Christmas Day murder as man, woman sat in pickup truck
Detroit police are asking for help finding a man caught on video just before shooting a man and woman as they sat in a pickup truck on Christmas Day.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Detroit News
Lunar New Year rings in, but California shooting mars celebrations in Detroit
Detroit― Red and gold dragons danced along the Detroit riverfront with Taiwanese performers Sunday afternoon to herald in the Lunar New Year, though a mass shooting at another celebration Sunday in California cast a shadow over the events and drew a quick response from local legislators in the Asian American Legislative Caucus.
