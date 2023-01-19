ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cecilia Vega leaves ABC for CBS

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Longtime ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega is jumping to CBS to serve as a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

Vega most recently was ABC’s chief White House correspondent and has served as an anchor and reporter on “Good Morning America” and the weekend editions of ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

She has covered several of the largest national political stories over the last decade, including the 2020 election and coronavirus pandemic, and was ABC’s lead reporter for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Vega, who is based in Washington, will begin reporting for “60 Minutes,” the long-running news program that is averaging just shy of 10 million total viewers each show during its current season, this spring.

Bill Owens, executive producer of “60 Minutes,” said in a statement on Thursday he has “admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her,” adding “her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

–Updated at 11:08 a.m.

Kirk Moore
3d ago

this is probably the result of the Amy/TJ scandal Cecelia is a real journalist not a reality show harlot and her pimp-like consort. putting her on 60 minutes is a excellent 💡 idea!

Cathy Moats
3d ago

I sure will miss her but sorry I don't watch 60 minutes

J T
3d ago

Are people leaving because there's going to be an investigation, and they're worried about their indiscretions coming out?

The Hill

The Hill

