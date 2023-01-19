ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg: Energy companies throwing people ‘under the bus’

By Julia Shapero
 3 days ago

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday accused energy companies of throwing people “under the bus” by continuing to invest in fossil fuels.

“Without massive public pressure from the outside, at least in my experience, these people are going to go as far as they possibly can,” Thunberg said at a panel in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

“As long as they can get away with it, they will continue to invest in fossil fuels,” she continued. “They will continue to throw people under the bus for their own gain.”

Thunberg — who joined the panel alongside fellow activists Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer and International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol — added that she does not believe change will come from within the halls of power.

“I believe that the changes we need right now needs to happen on the outside,” she said. “We need to build and create a critical mass of people who demand change, who demand justice.”

The discussion comes just days after the 20-year-old activist was arrested in Luetzerath, Germany, while protesting the expansion of a coal mine. Thunberg was carried off by police after she refused to move away from the edge of the open-cast coal mine of Garzweiler 2.

JOHN SCHAFFER
3d ago

instead of being part of the problem why don't you be part of the solution and figure out a better way instead of whining and crying for attention

Reply(9)
76
John Wiemer
3d ago

Humans life quality and longevity depend of fuel from gas, petroleum and coal. she thinks removing what has created a better civilization for most of the world is evil. she would throw half the words population under the bus. for her short sighted and ignorant view of the world

Reply(3)
44
irmgard_fearnley
3d ago

no they don't we all depend on energy to stay warm and move around and stay energy independent as we found out with the war in the Ukraine. water wind and solar are not enough to achieve this goal

Reply(1)
25
