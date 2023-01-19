Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.

3 DAYS AGO