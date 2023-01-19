ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Thomas Birmingham, former state Senate president, union lawyer, dies at 73

Thomas F. Birmingham, the former president of the Massachusetts state Senate, gubernatorial candidate and union lawyer, died Friday at age 73. Birmingham, known as “Tom,” died in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, The Boston Globe reported. His health had declined recently. Prior to his death, he was dividing his time between Chelsea, where he worked as a labor attorney, and New York City.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 15-22

A house in Chatham that sold for $7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $866,730, $519 per square foot.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
