Zelensky says he doesn’t know who makes decisions in Russia

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is unsure who is making decisions in Russia as part of potential negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he does not “quite understand” who he should be talking to and about what, the Russian newspaper Pravda reported. He added that he is unsure of the role Russian President Vladimir Putin has in decisionmaking and what “circle of people” is involved in deciding the actions Russia takes.

“I don’t know the proper place to reach,” he said.

He said he does not understand how Russia can promise European leaders an interest in achieving peace and then advance a full-scale invasion immediately after.

“It seems to me that Russia should first find ‘someone,’ and then offer ‘something,’ ” Zelensky said.

He also questioned whether Putin is even alive, based on the uncertainty he has about who he should be negotiating with.

Zelensky said he does not think Russian leaders are impacting the country’s development and culture.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a Telegram post in response to Zelensky’s comment about whether Putin is alive that Zelensky clearly prefers that Putin and Russia do not exist. Peskov said Zelensky realizing that Russia exists and will continue to exist will cause a better situation for Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously laid out a 10-point peace plan of what must occur to bring the conflict to an end, including a total Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

